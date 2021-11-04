Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $67.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.