Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $67.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
