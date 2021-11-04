Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKGAY shares. Barclays raised shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

