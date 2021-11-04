Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post sales of $12.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $49.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.33 billion to $49.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $61.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

MRK traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,504,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,710,930 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

