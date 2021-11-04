Membrana 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,906.00 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Membrana has a market cap of $224,304.48 and $23,906.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

