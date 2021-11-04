Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,777.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,854.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,664.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,220.20 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

