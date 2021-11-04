Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $951.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $897.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $880.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $627.81 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

