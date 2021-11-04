Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.11 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.