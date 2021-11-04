Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 14,374 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 56.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $20,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 97,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.