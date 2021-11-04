Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 14,374 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.68 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.