Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 103 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $673.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.12 and a 200-day moving average of $638.40. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

