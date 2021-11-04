MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 86,182 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 414,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,914. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.36. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

