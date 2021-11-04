Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 26,443 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.