Masters Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

GBNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

