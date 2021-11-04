MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 109,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,529. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

