Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,966 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $44,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

