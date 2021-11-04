Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.