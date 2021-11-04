Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,121 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $354.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average is $366.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

