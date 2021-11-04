Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,987,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,812 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

