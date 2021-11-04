Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

