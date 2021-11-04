Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

NYSE:DOOR opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

