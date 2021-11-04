Mason Capital Management LLC Buys 6,486 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio comprises 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 616.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

