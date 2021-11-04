Marshall Wace LLP Takes $656,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,220,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.