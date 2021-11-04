Marshall Wace LLP Sells 32,603 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $48,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

