Marshall Wace LLP Sells 186,609 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $123,002,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $117.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

