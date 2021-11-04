Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 90.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.