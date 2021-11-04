Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 1,408.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Mechel PAO worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSE MTL opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Mechel PAO has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

