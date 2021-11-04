Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SNV stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
