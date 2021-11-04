Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNV stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

