Mark Asset Management LP Invests $470,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.