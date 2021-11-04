Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources
