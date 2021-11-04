Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

