Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $14.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.04 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 143,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.82.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

