Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

