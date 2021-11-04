Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

