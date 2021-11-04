Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 28,629,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,364,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

