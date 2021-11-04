Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.03. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$605.25 million and a PE ratio of -45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

