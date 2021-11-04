Marathon Capital Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

