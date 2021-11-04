Marathon Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,515,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 14,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.