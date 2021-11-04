Marathon Capital Management Sells 169 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

