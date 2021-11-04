Marathon Capital Management Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

