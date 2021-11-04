Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $433.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

