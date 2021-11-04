Marathon Capital Management Has $524,000 Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,999,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,394.00 and a beta of 1.11. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.