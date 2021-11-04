Marathon Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,393.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,125.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

