Marathon Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,393.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,380.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,384.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,125.90.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
