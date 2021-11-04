Marathon Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $11,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $103.24.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

