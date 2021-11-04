Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

