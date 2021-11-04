Marathon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.30% of Quantum worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

QMCO opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $423.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

