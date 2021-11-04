Marathon Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. YPF Sociedad Anónima comprises 0.3% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.