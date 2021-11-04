Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,757 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.37% of Manulife Financial worth $142,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,865,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 260,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,579. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.