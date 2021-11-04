MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $86.74 million and $18.85 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00248236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

