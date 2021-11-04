Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,219 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.75 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

