Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $283.21 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.31 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.