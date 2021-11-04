Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCKT opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 23.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

